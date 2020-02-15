Daniel Lee Martin, Country Singer, Dead at 54 From Apparent Suicide Amid Child Sexual Misconduct

An investigation into criminal sexual acts against children has ended in suicide. Country singer Daniel Lee Martin has apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office in Florida, via TMZ. His body was discovered by investigators who were at his home to serve a warrant at his home Friday.

Martin was initially arrested on Jan. 27th after the alleged victim, who is a minor, told police that the singer had exposed himself while the two sat next to one another on a couch. According to the alleged victim, Martin fondled himself while sharing pornographic images with the minor.

Just hours after his arrest, Martin was released on $15,000 bail. The charges he was facing included sexual exploitation on a minor, along with aggravated sexual battery and solicitation of a minor to commit rape.

Martin was previously indicted by a grand jury in Williams County, Tennessee in October of 2018 and turned himself into Spring Hill police on Wednesday, as reported by the Columbia Daily Herald at the time. The singer was indicted on three counts of soliciting the sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of aggravated sexual battery, three counts of soliciting to commit aggravated sexual battery, two counts of indecent exposure and solicitation to commit the rape of a child.

A former professional golfer, Martin turned to a modest recording career, putting out two albums; one in 2003 and the other in 2007 under ChinMusic Records. He went on to TV, having hosted a pair of outdoors-themed television shows, including The Sportsman Channel's Brotherhood Outdoors, as well as Till Death Do Us Part, an online show broadcast through CarbonTV with now ex-wife Julie McQueen.

This story is developing.