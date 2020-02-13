Carrie Underwood's Son Isaiah Thinks She is 70, Does Laundry for Her Day Job

He might have one of the most famous moms in the world, but Carrie Underwood's son, Isaiah, is so far blissfully unaware of that fact. Underwood shared a questionnaire on social media, with answers supplied by her 4-year-old son, and some of his answers were definitely humorous.

A few of the answers were likely correct, including that her favorite food is salad, and that she always says "I love you." But other answers are hilariously incorrect, including that Underwood is 70 years old, and her job is to wash the laundry, with her oldest son also saying she was really good at "folding laundry."

"Soooo...apparently I’m 70 and I’m really good at doing the laundry," Underwood captioned the photo.

Isaiah, who will turn 5 years old on Feb. 27, is a big brother to 1-year-old Jacob, and is, according to Underwood, a big, big help around the house.

“Being almost 5 years old, he’s just so helpful, and he looks out for his little brother,” Underwood boasted to PEOPLE. “And he's good at [helping] when you ask him to do something; he’s a very task-oriented child. So if you ask him to do something, he wants to feel helpful and he wants to do it and be a part of things.”

Underwood, who shares her children with her husband, Mike Fisher, is enthralled with both of her young boys.

“It’s kind of crazy to think," Underwood previously stated. "Sometimes I’ll literally look at my husband and be like, ‘We have two sons. We have two kids. We’ve been married for almost nine years. We have two children. We live on a farm.’ Like it’s just weird to think how life turns out sometimes. Life is very different with two. We kind of got out of that baby stage with Isaiah. He’s much more self-efficient, and he can brush his own teeth and put his own clothes on, and he’s making decisions for himself, and then we start all over with the little squishy one again.

"It’s just kind of crazy," she continued. "You forget how hard it is, to be honest, but you just figure your way through it. I am so blessed to have Isaiah who is super helpful and super sweet, and he loves his little brother.”

Photo Credit: John Shearer / Getty Images for dcp