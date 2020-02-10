Tim McGraw Posts Sweet Throwback Photo With Faith Hill From 2015 Oscars

It seems Tim McGraw and Faith Hill don't age at all! McGraw recently posted a photo on social media of him and Hill, when the were attending the 2015 Oscars. McGraw shared the picture on Sunday, Feb. 9, the same night as the 2020 Oscars were being held.

"[Oscars] flashback with my baby," McGraw captioned the photo, showing Hill with a chic short haircut.

McGraw also posted a photo over the weekend of himself in just shorts, showing off his ripped chest, and promoting both his TruMav gym and his recent book, Grit & Grace.

"One small choice to move your body daily can spark a cascade of changes that will turn around the health of your body and mind," McGraw posted. "Even something as simple as taking a walk every day can create a ripple effect that improves your life in unexpected ways. And I want everyone to experience that strength of body and mind.

"Take the first step...follow [TruMav Fitness] and join the #GritAndGrace 10-Day challenge starting tomorrow!!" he added.

It was Hill who inspired McGraw to get healthy in the first place, when his over-indulging was affecting every area of his life, including his family.

“My emotional absence was noticed and it was not scoring any points,” McGraw said in Grit & Grace (via PEOPLE). “[Faith] has always offered unconditional love in every situation and never for a second have I doubted her willingness to support whatever step I needed to take to find my way back to health. Yet in that instance, she knew that someone had to lay down the law. Getting real like only she can do, Faith told me, ‘Partying or family, take your pick.'”

McGraw later opened up about that moment, in an interview on the Today Show.

“When things happen and you succeed beyond your wildest dreams and you’re playing all these great shows and the parties are going on,” McGraw acknowledged. “Then you’re married and you have kids. And all of a sudden your wife looks at you and says, ‘You know, you’re getting a little overboard and you need to make some decisions.’ It makes a big impact on you.”

McGraw will launch his Here on Earth Tour in July, with Midland and Ingrid Andress serving as his opening acts, and Luke Combs joining him for two stadium dates.

