Luke Bryan Reveals What It Takes to Be the Next 'American Idol'

With the season premiere of American Idol less than a week away, Luke Bryan is opening up about what it takes to win the reality TV talent competition. Bryan will join Katy Perry and Lionel Richie in judging American Idol, for the third season in a row, and has figured out what it takes to be crowned the champion.

“To be an American Idol, you’ve got to have the star, the star factor, the sparkle in your eye," Bryan shared with his record label. "You’ve got to control the room. Own the room. Own the moment. It’s got to be God-given. It’s got to be God-given talent. But you also have to work really, really hard for it and you have to learn how to fight. I’m yet to learn how to navigate this competition.

"If you don’t come in there with that Idol factor, that star quality that makes me and Lionel and Katy just light up," he added. "When you walk in the room, you’re gonna have. You’re gonna have a little bit of trouble being the next American Idol."

Bryan knows what it takes to win American Idol, which he admits he didn't have, at least in the early stages of his career.

"If I had been a 20-year-old kid and walked into Idol, I don't think I would've made it through.," Bryan previously told PopCulture.com and other media. "I think I may have charmed them with a goofy grin or something, but I don't know. And that's what you never know about these kids. I mean, when you end their dream right there, that's just not what me and Lionel and Katy are about. So we don't know if this is our last moment with them. We don't know if they will go on to win.

"But either way, it's really fun having their attention and giving them advice," he continued. "I think the country music role is not an 'Everybody helps everybody' [role], and it kind of shows ... Katy gives amazing advice too. We all have our little lane, but when I meet a kid that I don't think is going to make it but I see myself in them, I really feel like I have to encourage them to really chase that dream."

American Idol will premiere on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin