Did Zoë Kravitz Just Win Halloween With This Awesome ‘Fight Club’ Costume?

It’s the season for all things spooky and of course with Halloween around the corner, our favorite celebrities are dressing up in some very kooky themed costumes, like actress Zoë Kravitz.

Over the weekend, Kravitz took to Instagram to share a look at her costume for Halloween and fans knew exactly what she was replicating with the snapshot — well, maybe the caption gave it away.

1st rule of fight club. A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Oct 28, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

“[First] rule of fight club,” she wrote underneath the photograph.

With Kravitz as Marta Singer and her boyfriend Karl Glusman as Tyler Durden, the two dressed up as the pair from the 1999 David Fincher hit, Fight Club.

Based on the 1996 novel, Fight Club was a cult hit starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton. Following the experiences of an unnamed protagonist struggling with insomnia, the protagonist finds relief by impersonating a seriously ill person in several support groups. Subsequently he meets a mysterious man named Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) and establishes an underground fighting club as radical psychotherapy.

As for Kravitz and her beau, the two 28-year-olds have been dating for 10 months, first going public with their romance in October 2016 when they were spotted holding hands as they left a Kings Of Leon concert.

With their love for fine Fincher films, we can guarantee these two will be enjoying their Halloween together this week!