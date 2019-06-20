Zendaya Speaks out About Bella Thorne After ‘View’ Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg’s Comments

Zendaya is sticking up for her friend Bella Thorne after Thorne called out The View host Whoopi Goldberg on social media this week for comments Goldberg had made about the 21-year-old star.

On Sunday, Thorne revealed on Twitter that she was being blackmailed with nude photos of herself, and instead of letting the blackmailer hold power over her, decided to release the photos herself.

On Wednesday, Thorne shared a series of supportive messages she had received from her friends, including a text from Zendaya. Thorne added that her former Shake It Up co-star had called her to make sure she was okay, and that the two “talked a lot about this generation, the one before us as well, and how as women we shouldn’t feel bad about ourselves our bodies.”

“Just a reminder that you are strong and courageous and beautiful inside and out,” Zendaya’s text to Thorne read. “You f—ing broke my heart with that damn [Instagram] post but anyway, just being a f—ing sap right now [laughing my a— off] just letting you know you’re a light and I’m super proud. Love you.”

Thorne’s post came one day after Tuesday’s episode of The View, during which Goldberg discussed Thorne’s decision.

“If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are. You don’t take nude pictures of yourself,” the host said. “Once you take that picture it goes into the cloud and it’s available to any hacker who wants it, and if you don’t know that in 2019 that this is an issue, I’m sorry. You don’t get to do that.”

Thorne fired back on her Instagram Story after the episode, criticizing Goldberg for her comments.

“Dear Whoopi, I have loved u for so long but honestly I’m so displeased and saddened by your response to my leek (sic),” Thorne wrote. “Blaming girls for taking the photo in the first place? Is sick and honestly disgusting.”

“So what a girl can’t send her boyfriend that she misses photos of her that are sexy?” she continued. “Things he’s already seen? I as a women [sic] should be so scared walking around my home, being on my phone, doing anything?”

“Is that what u want our women to be like? Scared of the masses for their sexuality?? Is that what u want? I don’t. Ur view on this matter is honestly awful and I hope u change ur mind set as u are on a show talking to young girls.”

Other stars who shared support for Thorne included Lucy Hale, Thorne’s ex-boyfriend Tyler Posey, Dove Cameron, Logan Paul, Lily-Rose Depp, Harry Hudson, Serayah McNeill, Madison Beer and more.

Photo Credit: Getty / David Livingston