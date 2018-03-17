Zayn Malik Gets New Tattoo After Breaking up With Gigi Hadid

We all cope with a breakup in different ways. Some binge watch ugly-crying movies, others eat McDonald’s for a week, but if you’re Zayn Malik, you get fresh ink.

The “Pillowtalk” singer took to Instagram to showcase his brand new tattoo Friday, a rose with thorns at the back of his freshly-buzzed head as he wore a zebra-print shirt.

The stem of the rose starts on the left side of his neck, with the flower blossoming at the base of his skull. Malik looks away from the camera while showing off his new body art in the caption-less shot.

The new tattoo comes less than a week since Malik announced he and Gigi Hadid had split up after more than two years of dating.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend,” Malik tweeted.

“She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time; we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ,” the former One Direction member added.

Hadid also shared an announcement on Twitter following speculation of her split from the musician.

“Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years.. not only in the relationship, but in life in general,” she wrote.

“I’m grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be. xG,” the IMG model continued.

Malik made headlines a day after the announcement after he unfollowed his ex, as well as her mother Yolanda Hadid, on Instagram, making fans sad about the couple’s break-up.

The couple were last photographed together on Jan. 29 in New York City. They kept an active look at their relationship on social media when they were together.