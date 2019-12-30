Zac Efron Breaks Silence on Hospitalization, Provides Major Health Update

Zac Efron is speaking out about reports that claimed he was hospitalized ahead of the Christmas holiday. In an Instagram posted uploaded on Sunday, the High School Musical and Neighbors star confirmed that he had fallen ill while filming an upcoming project in Papua New Guinea. However, he says he has recovered and is currently enjoying time with family back in the U.S.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Dec 29, 2019 at 3:47pm PST

“Very thankful to everyone who has reached out,” Efron wrote alongside a photo with Papua New Guinea natives. “I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G. I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!”

Reports of Efron’s illness broke on Saturday when The Sunday Telegraph reported he contracted a “form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection.” This set off a “a life or death medical emergency” that led to the actor, who is also known for films like Baywatch and The Greatest Showman, being flown to Australia. He was said to have been treated at St Andrews War Memorial Hospital in Spring Hill, Australia.

Efron’s post goes short of confirming all the specifics of the report, but does seem to confirm he faced some sort of serious illness. However, his note that he went back to Papua New Guinea for three weeks before heading home seems to dispute The Sunday Telegraph‘s timeline.

In the comments of Efron’s Instagram post, friends and fans let out a sigh of relief at the news that the actor is on the mend.

“Good! Was worried there,” Max Joseph, who directed Efron’s movie We Are Your Friends, wrote.

“Glad to hear you’re OK, gave us all a scare, hoping for a quick recover. Happy holidays brother,” digital artist Bosslogic wrote.

“Oh my god I was so worried about you thank god you’re okay!” a fan wrote.

“What would I have done with out you,” a second fan wrote.