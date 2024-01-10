YouTuber Brian Barczyk Enters Hospice: 'This Is Goodbye'

YouTuber Brian Barczyk posted a goodbye video to fans as he enters hospice care. In a 16-minute video titled "This is Goodbye," the owner of The Reptarium in Utica, Michigan, posted the message on Friday after battling pancreatic cancer for almost a year.

Barczyk, 54, thanked his nearly five million subscribers and visitors to his reptile zoo for contributing to the care and conservation of snakes, geckos, lizards, and other reptiles.

"It's been an amazing journey and one that has changed my life. Each one of you has changed my life like you can't believe," he said in the video. "You never die until the last person speaks your name. My hope that the LegaSea Aquarium, my legacy throughout everything, is going to last a long time."

According to Barczyk, after his death, his team will continue to upload videos on the channel, and he hopes that the content will continue to be enjoyed by the fans.

"We're going to tell great stories and we're going inspire people whether it's me or not. I hope you will continue to watch the vlog," Barczyk said. "I wish I was going to be there manning the front of it but let's keep getting people to love animals and wildlife and have experiences and dedicate their life to animals. If that happens I'm happy."

A longtime dream of Barczyk's, he wanted to create a reptile zoo in a former thrift store called LegaSea Aquarium, featuring an interactive attraction in 25,000 square feet of space. According to The Reptarium's website, the building is under construction with an estimated opening date of March.

"I hope I'm there to see it open, and I'm there greeting you guys. That's the goal but we're a few months off from that. I think I'll be around to see it, so I'm excited," Barczyk said. "I want to keep inspiring you guys to follow your dreams. Even in the face in what someone like me is dealing with, you can face your dreams and keep going."

In addition to watching sharks and feeding stingrays in the aquatic area, a display of relocated reptiles and interesting mammals, such as two-toed sloths, will also be on display in the land portion of the aquarium. Thousands of fans responded to Barczyk's video, and The Reptile Army, a community dedicated to reptiles, released #BrianStrong merchandise to raise awareness about pancreatic cancer.