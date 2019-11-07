‘Young and the Restless’ Fans Heartbroken After Beloved Veteran William Wintersole Dies

Young and the Restless and General Hospital fans are mourning the loss of veteran soap opera actor William Wintersole following his death earlier this week. After Wintersole’s daughter, Tiffany Harmon, announced Wednesday that her father had passed away Tuesday at the age of 88 due to complications with cancer, fans took to social media to pay their respects.

Born in Portsmouth, Ohio, in 1931, Wintersole passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles, California, where he had lived for more than 40 years, on Tuesday, Nov. 5 after suffering complications from cancer.

“My beautiful father, William Wintersole, passed in the stealth of the night at age 88. Tuesday 11/5/19,” his daughter announced his passing in a Facebook post. “I’m so glad that I got to share him on my show with my listeners. As a Hollywood actor for 60 years, he touched many ppls lives. I did EVERYTHING I could for him..and that brings me peace. But alas…I miss him so. One love!”

Although Wintersole had a six-decade-long career that spanned daytime TV, commercials, and other notable TV series, the actor was best known as Mitchell Sherman on Young and the Restless, a role he held for more than 20 years from 1986 to 2011. Prior to that, Wintersole had also appeared as Ted Ballintine on General Hospital in the early ’80s.

Wintersole’s other credits include notable TV shows, including I Dream of Jeannie, Kojak, Little House on the Prairie, Quincy, Bonanza, Star Trek, and The Fugitive.

He also appeared in TV movies including And the Band Played On, Strange Voices, Kate’s Secret, The Day the Bubble Burst, and more.

The actor is survived by his life partner Marlene Silverstein, as well as daughters Tiffany Harmon, who lives in Los Angles, and Katherine Ramsey, who lives in Ohio. He is also survived by three granddaughters, Kristy, Amy and Jill, and his only great-granddaughter, Abby, who all live in Ohio.