Yet Another Country Music Divorce Is Going Down

Country singer RaeLynn has filed for divorce from her husband, Joshua Davis, ending their marriage after more than a decade together.

The 32-year-old singer announced the news in a statement shared to Instagram on Tuesday, July 14, calling the decision a difficult one.

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“After much thought and prayer, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce. This has not been an easy decision,” RaeLynn wrote. “As a working mom, I am committed to giving my daughter the love, stability, and support she will need while we navigate this next chapter together. I am grateful for the love and encouragement of my family, friends, and fans, and I respectfully ask for privacy as we move forward with grace and compassion.”

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, RaeLynn filed for divorce in Nashville on June 8, citing irreconcilable differences.

She and Davis, 35, share one daughter, Daisy Rae, who will turn 5 in September.

The former “Voice” contestant and Davis married in July 2015 after meeting at church three years earlier. Throughout their relationship, RaeLynn frequently spoke publicly about their marriage and the support Davis provided as her music career grew.

In a previous interview with PEOPLE in August 2020, RaeLynn reflected on marrying at a young age.

“I’m so thankful that God gave me my person really at a young age,” she said. “I needed a solid person in my life — and he’s easy on the eyes.”

The singer also spoke about the challenges they faced after Davis, a former financial advisor, enlisted in the U.S. Army during the first year of their marriage.

“It’s just made us stronger,” RaeLynn said. “When he was gone for basic training, I was writing him letters every day. After that 14 weeks [apart], when we saw each other, we cried and we both were like, ‘We can now get through anything.’”

Looking back on that period, she added, “You think you love somebody when you marry them, but when you go through s—, it makes you fall in love with that person even more.”

Neither RaeLynn nor Davis has shared additional details about the split beyond the singer’s public statement.