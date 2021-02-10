'Yellowstone': Monica Actress Kelsey Asbille Makes Major Career Move

✖

Kelsey Asbille has a bustling acting career, and she is now making some major moves. Best known for portraying Swanee Capps in Fargo and Monica Dutton in Yellowstone, Asbille has signed with ICM for representation in all areas. News of the career move was first reported by Deadline Tuesday. The outlet noted that the actress continues to be represented by Management 360.

Born in Columbia, South Carolina in 1991 Asbille got her start in acting at a young age, appearing in community theater productions before landing her first big gig in 2005 at just 13 when she booked the recurring role of Gigi Silveri on One Tree Hill, according to Express. Asbille held the role for four years and went on to appear in Disney's The Suite Life of Zack & Cody in 2008 as well as the original movie Den Brother. She landed her first lead role in 2010 in the Disney XD series Pair of Kings, starring as Mikayla Makoola until 2013. She is also known for her roles in Teen Wolf, the MTV series on which she starred as Tracy Stewart from 2015 until 2016, and Embeds, a series in which she portrayed Marissa in 2017.

Professionally, Asbille went by the name of "Kelsey Chow" until she appeared in the critically acclaimed film Wind River opposite Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. For the film, and for all her credits afterward, she went by the name "Kelsey Asbille." Wind River was directed by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. According to Deadline, after working with Asbille on the film, Sheridan wrote the role of Monica specifically for the actress. In the series, Monica is married to Kayce Dutton. Throughout the course of the series, Monica has experienced a number of tragic storylines, including suffered a brain injury when she was caught up in a fight between students at the school where she teaches. Asbille is set to reprise the role in the upcoming fourth season of Yellowstone, which is currently filming in Missouri and will premiere on Paramount Network at a yet to be released date.

Yellowstone premiered on Paramount Network in June 2018. The series stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, a sixth-generation patriarch of the Dutton family who owns the largest ranch in the United States. The ranch is constantly under attack by those it borders, including land developers, an Indian reservation, and America's first National Park. Along with Asbille and Costner, the series also stars Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Danny Huston, Kelly Reilly, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White and Gil Birmingham. It has become a ratings powerhouse and was renewed for a fourth season just ahead of the Season 3 premiere. While fans wait for the Season 4 premiere, they can catch the first three seasons on Peacock.