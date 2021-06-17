'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Shares Rare Photo of Son on His 13th Birthday

✖

Cole Hauser just celebrated a major family milestone as his youngest son Colt turned 13, entering his teen years officially. The Yellowstone actor rang in the new year for his son on Instagram this week, sharing a rare photo of Colt hugging his mother, Hauser's wife Cynthia. "Happy 13th bday to my youngest boy! Thank you momma for giving birth to this amazing soul," Hauser captioned the loving shot.

Fans were quick to congratulate the proud parents who also share 16-year-old son Ryland and 8-year-old daughter Steely Rose. "What a handsome young man (looks just like his daddy!) and his momma is a beauty!" one follower commented. " You’re a truly blessed man, Cole and I admire how you ALWAYS thank her for everything. Keep BEING YOU!" Another person chimed in, "Such a beautiful family!!! Happy birthday to your boy!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Hauser (@colehauser22)

Some used the post as an opportunity to ask about Season 4 of Yellowstone, in which Hauser plays Rip Wheeler. The Paramount Network drama hasn't announced the official season premiere date, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the fates of many of their favorite characters after an explosive Season 3 finale back in August. With John, Beth and Kayce Dutton's futures hanging in the balance, this might be the most highly-anticipated season of the ranch drama yet.

Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton on the show, gave fans some hope in the spring that the show would be returning soon, writing in April alongside an Instagrammed photo from a previous season, "Missing Yellowstone Ranch today. Can’t wait for you guys to see season 4!" Earlier this year, he played coy with John's fate on Good Day New York, saying, "There’s an ending that you’re gonna see, hopefully it’s a powerful one for you." Soon after, he appeared to reassure fans that his character wouldn't meet a grim end just yet, posting a photo of himself in character with the caption, "Who’s ready to get back to the ranch?" Catch up on Yellowstone, streaming the first three seasons now on Peacock.

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS. PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.

