Rapper Yella Beezy was arrested on Thursday in Texas on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault and is additionally facing charges of child endangerment and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Born Markies Deandre Conway, the 30-year-old rapper was held at the Collin County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond for the sexual assault charge. People reports he was released on Friday. it remains unclear at the moment if he’s retained assistance from an attorney.

“They went to effect the arrest and circumstances surrounding that arrest led to the UCW and the endangering of a child,” Plano Officer Andrae Smith told Fox News.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shortly after his release, the rapper dropped his newest single “I Guess” in conjunction with his announcement that he had signed to Asylum Records. “On this song ‘I Guess,’ I’m basically saying that after a small hiatus, I’m still the s––t!” Beezy told Complex of the song. “And I guess they thought a lot of things about me, but contrary to your beliefs, I’m back and better than ever.”

The arrest marks Conway’s third run-in with law enforcement this year. He was previously arrested in February after police performed a routine traffic stop and discovered five illegal weapons inside his vehicle, reports Dallas Morning News. The previous case is still pending. He was taken into custody again in August on drugs and weapons charges, but it remains unclear if the case is still being pursued. In 2018, Yella Beezy was shot multiple times in Lewisville. He was driving on the Sam Rayburn Tollway when he was hit with more than a dozen bullets at the time and was transported to the hospital for his injuries, CBS Dallas reports.

Yella Beezy is known for his mixtapes “Ain’t No Goin’ Bacc” and “Baccend Beezy.” He opened for Beyonce and Jay-Z in 2018 when the couple performed at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, a suburb of Dallas.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.