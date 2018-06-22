XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Posted Threatening Message After Shooting

Dedrick Williams, who was arrested for the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion, reportedly wrote a threatening post on Facebook two days after the shooting.

Williams, who made his first court appearance following his arrest and is reportedly being held without bail, took to the social media platform to warn people to not make him angry.

“Don’t piss me off u will never know wats next,” he wrote on his apparent Facebook page, under the name Chucky Williams, as first reported by Page Six.

The message, posted on Wednesday, was accompanied by a picture of the 22-year-old posing in front of a white car and showing off a gold bracelet.

Based on his Instagram and Facebook pages, Williams appears to be a dad of two and works as a tattoo artist under the name “Tattooman Chucky.” He has a tattoo of the horror movie doll Chucky on his right arm.

Williams has a long list of legal issues in his past. In 2014, he was charged with aggravated assault wit a firearm and domestic battery. At the time he was accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday that Williams was arrested for allegedly shooting XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, during a botched armed robbery.

Along with with Williams, authorities have issued arrest warrants for two other individuals believed to be connected to the rapper’s death. Those two subjects have not been publicly identified or taken into custody as of Thursday evening.

Hours after his arrest, fans of the 20-year-old rapper flooded Williams’ social media pages with messages calling him “heartless” and insulting him further.

XXXTentacion, best known for his albums 7 and ?, and his mixtape Revenge, was shot dead in his car as he was leaving a motorcycle dealership in Broward County, Florida on Monday. Originally transported to a local hospital as a level 1 trauma patient reportedly in a state of comatose, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced at 5:39 p.m. ET that the young rapper had died.

His rep released a statement on the sudden passing on June 19.

“Jahseh Onfroy — known worldwide as XXXTentacion — tragically passed away from a gunshot wound in Deerfield, Florida,” the statement read. “It is with great sadness that the news is confirmed in this official statement by his team—manager Solomon Sobande, EMPIRE, Bob Celestin, Esq. and AKW PR. In deference to his family, friends, and loved ones and in light of further investigation, we ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

“XXXTentacion touched the lives of millions around the globe and will forever reside in the hearts of countless fans who listened to his music, attended his concerts, and felt the glow of his uncontainable, undeniable, and unique spirit,” they added.