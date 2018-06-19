XXXTentacion Was Putting Finishing Touches on Parkland Mansion Before Shooting Death

Rapper XXXTentacion was reportedly putting the finishing touches on his million-dollar home in Parkland, Florida before he was shot and killed just minutes away from it in Deerfield Beach Monday afternoon.

TMZ reports that his neighbors say construction crews had been on-site recently working to install a security fence around the perimeter of the home. Neighbors also told the news outlet that XXXTentacion moved in recently and was quiet but friendly.

The 20-year-old rapper was shot and killed in what authorities are calling an attempted robbery gone wrong Monday afternoon. He was awaiting trial on his domestic abuse charges at the time of his death. He was initially sentenced to house arrest while awaiting trial but it was lifted in order to allow him to tour.

The $1.4 million mansion sits on more than an acre of land and boasts plenty of lush landscaping outside its doors. The Santa Barbara-inspired home was built at the turn of the millennium. It’s located just minutes from where XXXTentacion was ultimately shot and killed.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office says it’s looking for two black males who were wearing purple hooded sweatshirts when they allegedly shot XXXTentacion.

In the home’s backyard sits spacious patio and barbecue area complete with a luxurious pool and attached hot tub and whirlpool.

Inside the nearly 6,000 square-foot home, high ceilings abound in the main rooms, almost all of which boast large windows and doors that lead out to the patio and pool area. Hardwood floors and exposed wood beams bring warmth to the mansion, among the ornate decor and Chicago brick fireplaces.

The home’s kitchen maintains the exposed beams and hardwood flooring from the main living room along with new stainless steel appliances, a large center island and strategically placed windows to allow as much natural light inside as possible.

The master bedroom is just one of four that the one-story home boasts, although it, along with the master bath, is located in its own private wing of the house. The master bedroom even has its own screened-in patio perfect for enjoying early sunny Florida mornings.

Inside the multi-room master suit is an extravagant master bath complete with a standing shower, isolated tub, vanity mirror and separate sink. Large windows let in vast amounts of sunshine while a hanging chandelier can also provide low lighting.

The screened-in patio out back also functions as a game room and lounge area. A pool table and eating space adorn the outdoor summer kitchen with a grill, sink, refrigerator, Budweiser kegerator and flat-screen TV.