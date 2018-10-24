XXXTentacion Allegedly Admitted to Violent Crimes Including Abuse in Secret Recording

Late rapper XXXTentacion, who was murdered in June, previously confessed to domestic abuse and other violent crimes in secret recordings.

At the time of his death, he was awaiting trial for a 2016 domestic abuse case involving a former girlfriend; the charges of aggravated battery of a pregnant victim, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and witness tampering were dropped when he died. As a result, the evidence prosecutors were gathering has now been released.

Pitchfork obtained a secretly recorded rape of XXXTentacion talking with acquaintances around the time of his arrest in October 2016. He discusses his ex-girlfriend, who he believed cheated on him, saying, “I put my source of happiness in another person, who was a mistake initially, right? But she fell through on every occasion until now. Until I started f—ing her up, bruh. I started f—ing her up because she made one mistake. And from there, the whole cycle went down. Now she’s scared. That girl is scared for her life. Which I understand.”

Listen to the published excerpts here.

The music magazine did not publish the entire 27-minute tape, which it acquired from the Miami-Dade County state attorney’s office. According to the office, both the prosecution and XXXTentacion’s defense considered the tape a confession.

In the excerpt, the rapper also admits that the ex-girlfriend in question was scared of him because of other crimes he had committed in the past, like stabbings he said he got away with.

“I’m on [Miami] New Times for stabbing, how many people they put in the news? They said three, it was eight,” he said, referencing a January 2016 article from a local Florida newspaper that reported police were “searching for the person who stabbed three people during a fight in Deerfield Beach.” No one was charged in the incident.

XXXTentacion also admitted to stabbing a former manager, an incident for which he was arrested in Orange County, Florida, in July 2016. He was released shortly afterward.

He mentioned both stabbing incidents to explain why his ex-girlfriend was scared for her life. “She know that. She’s seen this s—,” he explained. “She seen when I came back from stabbing [redacted] in Orlando.”

He continued, saying he felt no remorse for the stabbing of his manager. “She seen when I came back. Had a brand new laptop. No tears on my face, no remorse. I just knew I was going to jail. She know. So she’s scared. She thinks I’m going to kill her.”

In another part of the tape that Pitchfork did not publish, the rapper tells an unidentified man how events he had witness affected his own violent behavior.

“You ever seen somebody get their tongue cut out? … You ever seen somebody get raped? … You ever seen somebody try to kill your mom in front of you?” he said. “Every night you go to sleep and you remember what you seen and you remember how it felt and you remember that horrible feeling in your soul. Nobody can comfort you. It’s something I gotta deal with.”

Following XXXTentacion’s murder at a motorsport shop in Florida, police arrested four suspects in the crime over the course of two months. Authorities said XXXTentacion’s car was blocked by another car in the parking lot when two masked gunmen emerged from said car and murdered the rapper before fleeing the scene with a Louis Vuitton bag that contained $50,000 in cash.

Boatwright and Newsome were the suspects behind the gun, while Williams is believed to be the driver; Allen’s role is unknown, although he was seen in security footage inside the shop.

XXXTentacion was known for his two albums as well as his trouble with law enforcement. After he died, his hit “Sad!” broke a Spotify record previously held by Taylor Swift with 10.4 million streams on June 19.