WWE's Sara Lee Cause of Death Revealed

Seven months after the death of Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee, TMZ has obtained her cause of death. Per an official autopsy report from Bexar County Medical Examiner's office, the 30-year-old died by suicide in October 2022. Her sudden death sent shockwaves through the wrestling world. She left behind a husband and three children. At the time of her passing, the organization released a statement, noting on Twitter, "WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and fans"

Lee is a past winner of the organization's famous program, Tough Enough. She competed in season six in 2015 and was awarded a one-year contract with the WWE from it. She wrestled for WWE for most of 2016 but moved on to the independent circuit. In 2017, she married WWE wrestler Wesley Blake, and started a family. He penned a touching tribute days after her passing.

He wrote in part: "I loved you from the first moment I saw you. I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth. Beautiful, compassionate, strong and so loving. An angel that blessed me with 3 of the most beautiful children I could imagine. But you were soo much more than just mom. You were a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the backbone of our family, and (my favorite), my wife."

Per the ME's report, Lee ingested a deadly combination of alcohol and pills. She also left "letters of intent at the scene," indicating her death was self-inflicted. The report also notes that Lee had bruises and abrasions on her head and body at the time of her passing, which lead investigators to believe that she may have suffered the injuries in a fall or falls while intoxicated.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.

