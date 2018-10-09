WWE Hall of Famer Sunny Released on Parole After 8 Months in Jail

WWE Hall of Fame member Sunny has been released on parole after spending eight months in jail.

According to TMZ, Sunny — real name Tammy Sytch — was arrested in March over two separate DUIs that took place in January and in February. She then missed multiple court dates and was labeled a “fugitive of justice.”

She was taken into custody in New Jersey in March, but moved to a Pennsylvania jail three weeks later. She has remained in police custody there ever since.

Officials at the Carbon County Correctional Facility have now revealed that Sunny is officially a free woman.

Considered to be the first ever WWE Diva, Sunny has found herself in legal trouble on more than one occasion throughout the years. She has had a total of five DUIs, as well as five other arrests since 2012 that are from charges, such as theft and domestic violence-related crimes.

TMZ spoke with Sunny back in early 2017 after making parole, and she told the outlet that she was headed to rehab.

Shortly thereafter, the wrestler-turned-adult film star spoke out about her alleged romance with WWE superstar Seth Rollins, saying that the two never had that type of relationship and that whoever started the rumor claiming to be her was an impostor.

“I was on Facebook and I just clicked onto my messenger just to see if I had any important messages and somebody sent me a link to the post supposedly made by me. And I read it and I went, ‘you’ve got to be kidding me!’ So I clicked on the profile that the post was written on and it doesn’t even appear for me on my Facebook page, so whoever created this fake profile of me blocked me, so I couldn’t even go on there and report them,” Sunny explained, as reported by Wrestling Inc.

“I haven’t been in the same room with Seth Rollins since I worked for Ring Of Honor years ago. That was the last time we were even in the same room. And back then, it was a very cordial, ‘hello, how are you, nice to see you’ relationship. That’s pretty much it. I’ve never done anything [sexual] with the man,” she added. “I was never interested in doing anything with him because, first of all, I was never attracted to him before [and] secondly, since his [nude] pictures have leaked on the internet, I’m definitely not looking into that, but that’s a-whole-nother story!”

At this time, Sunny does not appear to have made a public statement on her release.