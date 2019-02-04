Woman Accuses Soulja Boy of Kidnap and Assault

New allegations have arisen against Soulja Boy, claiming that the rapper kidnapped and assaulted an ex-girlfriend, though he denies it.

Soulja Boy has just returned to national prominence recently with a string of viral moments in interviews and his apparent influence on new pop music. The 28-year-old rapper has enjoyed his return to the spotlight, though the increased visibility may come at a cost. According to a report by TMZ, an ex-girlfriend has made some shocking new accusations against Soulja Boy.

The woman’s name is Kayla, and sources familiar with her allegations say that she was dating Soulja Boy. Late on Friday night, she reportedly got into an argument with the rapper at his home in Agoura Hills, California, just outside of Los Angeles. Kayla got in her car and tried to leave, but she clipped the curb on her way out, making Soulja Boy’s assistant angry.

Soulja Boy then reportedly came outside to try and stop Kayla and his assistant from fighting. She claims that he knocked her to the ground, kicked and punched her, then dragged her into the garage. According to Kayla, she was tied to a chair with an extension cord and left there for six hours.

Eventually, Kayla says she was released and fled Soulja Boy’s home early on Saturday morning. She called the police immediately, then went to the hospital where she was treated for injuries including three fractured ribs and a concussion. Kayla was discharged late on Saturday night.

Soulja Boy’s manager staunchly denied these allegations. However, he told reporters that he has not been able to reach the rapper this weekend. Still, he stood by Soulja Boy, saying that he “always calls me if there’s any problem, and he did not call.”

Meanwhile, police confirmed that a kidnapping report was filed on Saturday morning, and that there is “an active investigation” underway. They would not confirm any details, including the name of the alleged victim or the suspect.

Soulja Boy is currently on probation for weapons conviction going back to 2014. Police first found a loaded handgun in his car at the time, which landed him on probation. In 2016, they found another firearm in his house, extending the sentence.

Soulja Boy has gotten into trouble in the past for threatening other rappers online and claiming to have guns. The rapper was the victim of a violent home invasion and robbery in 2008, when armed men broke into his house and attacked him.

Soulja Boy has been active on social media over the weekend, even stating that he made $100,000 on a Super Bowl bet. However, he has not addressed the kidnapping allegations.