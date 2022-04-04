Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts to Losing Grammy Nomination

Wolfgang Van Halen was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Rock Song category, but he did not walk away the winner. The Mammoth WVH frontman was up for his song “Distance,” which is about his late father, Eddie Van Halen but he lost to the Foo Fighters and their song. Reacting to the loss, Van Halen issued a statement on Instagram, making it clear that he is not a sore loser about the situation.

“We came, we saw, but we did NOT conquer and that’s ok! I got to have a wonderful night with the two most important women in my world. Such an honor to be nominated for the first song I ever released on my own, in a category with artists I’ve looked up to my entire life. I don’t know if that’ll ever fully set in. Pop didn’t win the first time he was nominated too, so it looks like I’m following in his footsteps quite nicely. Who knows what the future holds. All I know is I’m feeling pretty damn grateful. What a wild experience this was. Thank you to [Recording Academy] for the recognition, and thank YOU for the support. Y’all mean the world to me.”

Van Halen’s mother, actress Valerie Bertinelli, was in attendance at the Grammys with her son. Bertinelli spoke with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the ceremony and shared how important “Distance” was to their family. “I mean, the song that Wolfie wrote is absolutely stunning, gorgeous and it’s really beautiful that he was honored for it, and for songwriting,” she told the outlet. “Because that is the first thing that really stuck out to me, was like, ‘Wolf, you are a songwriter.’ That is the hardest part about being a musician.”

Eddie Van Halen died on Oct. 6, 2020 — at the age of 65 — after a long battle with throat and lung cancer. His son confirmed the news in an Instagram post, writing, “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for.”

“Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift,” the 29-year-old went on to write. “My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.” Wolfgang concluded his statement, saying, “I love you so much, Pop.” Eddie was the co-founder, primary songwriter and guitarist for Van Halen, a band that also featured his brother Alex on drums. Wolfgang later joined the band, playing bass and singing back-up vocals, in 2006. He has since stated that Van Halen, will not continue without his father.