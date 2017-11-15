William H. Macy Opens up About TV Son’s Alleged DUI

Earlier this month, Shameless star Ethan Cutkosky was arrested under suspicion of DUI and now his TV dad, William H. Macy, has opened up about the arrest.

“He’s great. He’s a great kid,” the 67-year-old said during a sit-down with PEOPLE Now. “I’m gonna kick him in the butt when I see him, because I was there when he was trying to pick out which car to get, because I like cars and he likes cars. So we talked cars until I was tired of talking cars.”

“I did tell him, ‘Don’t get a hot car because trust me, it’s hard to keep your foot off the accelerator, and you’re young and dumb and the cops are looking for you.’ I lectured him about all that stuff, but people make mistakes, and nobody got hurt,” the Emmy winner added.

Macy and Cutkosky star together as father and son on the hit Showtime series, Shameless.

Cutkosky was pulled over by Burbank police after he was allegedly seen straddling traffic lines in his BMW.

He was given a field sobriety test, and allegedly confessed to having smoked marijuana. A blood test was also done but the results are still pending.

The 18-year-old was ultimately arrested and taken to jail on misdemeanor charges. He was subsequently released on $5,000 bail the following day, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records.

Cutosky’s representatives did not respond to requests for comment and the Los Angeles Police Department refuse to comment any further.