Will Smith Turns Heads by Wishing Ex-Wife Happy Birthday

Will Smith showcased just how dynamic his family is when he wished his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, a happy 51st birthday on Instagram.

“Happy Bday, @shereezampino,” he wrote, adding the hashtag #BestBabyMamaEver and a smiley face. “I Love You, Ree-Ree.”

In the throwback photo, he and Zampino held their infant son, Trey, who is now 26.

Many fans took to the comments section to gush over the love Smith has for his ex-wife; comedian Chris Rock said what many were thinking.

“Wow. You have a very understanding wife,” he cracked, referring to Smith’s wife of 21 years, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Zampino further demonstrated the bond between her, Smith and Pinkett Smith, writing, “Aww thank you baby daddy! I love you back! And thank you @treysmith0011 for being the reason we came together. And to @jadapinkettsmith for being an understand, secure and absolutely AMAZING wife, mother, bonus-mom and co-parenting partner!”

Pinkett Smith also shared a birthday shoutout to Zampino, sharing a photo of the two women laughing together.

“Happy Birthday @shereezampino! Whew Chile! It’s been a hell of a journey between us and I’m grateful! You have been the provider of many ego deaths and profound lessons. And through it all, I’m so happy we’ve found space to laugh together, cry together and share joy together within our blended family. You’ve been a gift. I’m wishing you the world,” Pinkett Smith wrote.

The two women appeared together on an episode of Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, and opened up about their unique relationship, which wasn’t always as open-armed as it is now.

“Do you remember that conversation we had on the phone that one time?” Pinkett Smith, 47, asked Zampino. “They were fighting words.” Zampino said she had called the house to speak with Trey, who was 3 at the time, when Pinkett Smith answered the phone.

“Very few times in my life I can recall being checked real hard where I didn’t have nothing to say,” Zampino said. “But you weren’t out of line. You basically let me know, ‘I don’t really appreciate your tone.’ And you hung up on me.”

The situation only escalated when Zampino called back. “I happened to say, ‘B— you living in the house I picked out,’” she recalled. “You said, ‘It’s my house now.’”

Pinkett Smith revealed that Smith had to step in and calm down the two women. “Will Smith let me have it,” Pinkett Smith said. “His take was, ‘That is Trey’s mother and that’s just not your place.’”

The next time the two saw each other, they started to make the effort to repair the damage. “You would always say, ‘Re, I apologize,’” Zampino said. “You always owned it. Thank you for that.”

Zampino and Smith divorced in late 1995 before he married Pinkett Smith in 1997. They share two children, 20-year-old son Jaden and 18-year-old daughter Willow.