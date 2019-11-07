Will Smith Bares His Butt in Post ‘Gettin’ a Colonoscopy for the Clout’

Will Smith is 51 years-old now, so he did what everyone is supposed to do at that age: get a colonoscopy. The Aladdin actor decided to document the whole procedure to raise awareness for the importance of having one done. He filmed the entire thing, from the initial consultation to the procedure itself to the aftermath, and edited it together for a 17-minute vlog.

He posted a short preview of the full video on Instagram. “These are my little no-slip socks, that’s my gown, it opens in the back,” Smith said in the video. “My a— is gonna be out so they can get to it easy. My a— gonna be out.”

The comments lit up immediately with reactions. Ikechukwu Onunaku wrote, “Damn. And there I was avoiding doing mine last week. Scared s—less. Ok.”

“I’m about to be in the same boat soon and I am NOT EXCITED. But this is hilarious,” Amber Riley said.

“In the iconic words of Cardi B, ‘They do anything for clout’,” one fan commented.

“Idk why the no slip socks makes it funnier….they gone make sure you don’t get away from them [laughing out loud],” another joked.

“Love that you’re showing this …so many men are embarrassed or avoid going but at a certain age it should be done!!!,” a third wrote.

“Message received loud and clear, time for me to see a doc and get in also. I want to be able to see my kidos (sic) get married some day. Much love,” another fan said.

“It’s 2019, gotta get our health right,” Smith said in the full vlog. “There’s a certain amount of commitment and embarrassment involved with being healthy. You just gotta do it, man.”

In non-colonoscopy news, it was revealed last month that Smith is involved in a spinoff of Fresh Prince of Bel Air, the NBC ’90s hit that jump-started his extremely successful acting career.

“It has definitely been a creative rebirth for Will,” an unnamed executive from Smith’s production company told THR. “He comes to the office and loves to see the social content people are working on. It’s the closest thing to performing onstage because of the immediate feedback.”