Will Smith Dressing in ‘Aladdin’ Drag Has Twitter Sounding Off

You ain’t never seen a leading man like Will Smith, and his role in Aladdin is verified proof of that!

On Friday, Smith showed off a snapshot from the set of the film where he sported an elaborate gown, glittery jewelry, a long wig and a ton of makeup, which included smoky eyes, a hot pink lip and false eyelashes. Of course, his signature beard was also in tact, which by kismet, really tied the look together.

“[Aladdin] still in theaters!! How y’all gon’ Resist THIS?!” Smith captioned the photo featuring his character, Genie in the live-action adaptation of the Disney classic, dressed up in drag for the “Prince Ali” musical sequence.

Smith also tagged his location as “Agrabah,” the fictional nation home to Aladdin and Princess Jasmine.

Fans liked the photo more than 3 million times on Instagram, leaving a plethora of comments on his account. The look also echoed on Twitter, with several fans commenting over the look in a positive dialogue, while others panned it. And as it would be, others were just left divided by all of it.

Seeing Will Smith in drag for like the 1st time ever was my favorite part of the new #Aladdin 🏳️‍🌈🌈💗✨🙌🏽 #PrideMonth — Watermelondrea 🎂 (@Kenid266) June 1, 2019

Okay #Aladdin was soooooo good. And I also live for #willsmith in drag holy shit — demaree_rose (@DemareeRose) June 6, 2019

…What does drag have to go with Aladdin? I mean, wait, in this new movie, he doesn’t recreate *those* parts of the Robin Williams version, does he? pic.twitter.com/5x7c1XfOLu — Peter Coene (@Coene_Arts) June 16, 2019

Will Smith in drag was not what i was expecting to see in Aladdin — hex girl 🌙🔮 (@manderzzzz28) June 16, 2019

Will Smith in drag really brought out the bisexual in me — lytchell (@literalgarbage_) June 12, 2019

i just saw aladdin and the whole thing was very good but the best part was seeing will smith in drag — isabella💫 YNTCD 1:44-1:47 (@kaleidoscopetxy) June 8, 2019

Why is Will Smith in drag?? It’s not even good drag. He looks a hot ass mess🤦🏽‍♀️ — kiss kiss. bang bang (@KaelaDelRey) June 15, 2019

“Best movie ever,” added one fan on Instagram, while another wrote, “My fav part in the whole movie.”

“Will Smith, drag icon,” a user wrote on Twitter with the praise hands emoji.

Aladdin opened in theatres on May 24, and still raking in some magical numbers at the box office. Per reports from Variety, the film is on track to finish up in the Top 5 at the box office again. As of Friday, Aladdin has brought in more than $250 million in North America and $375 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $626 million.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic