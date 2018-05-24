Will Smith Addresses Jada Pinkett Smith Divorce Rumors in New Rap Ahead of World Cup Song Release

Will Smith returned to the recording booth for the first time in over a decade this week, releasing a video to his YouTube channel previewing an upcoming new song, “To The Clique.”

Smith rapped about a number of topics during the verses, from his success in the film industry to his loving family. But while on the subject of his family, he lashed out at those speculating whether or not his 20-year marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith was in jeopardy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“20 years of swag y’all just witnessed, stop the divorce rumors and mind your damn business,” Smith said.

“The real life Incredibles, last name Smith, Jaden, Jada, Willow, Trey — y’all ain’t f—king with my clique,” Smith rapped later in the song.

The two married on New Year’s Eve in 1997 and celebrated their 20-year anniversary in December.

“Two decades. When you’re married with somebody that long and we were talking about it, we was like, ‘You know, it’s 20 years, what are we gonna do?’ She was like, ‘We’re gonna high-five and keep it moving,’” Smith said in an interview with E! regarding the anniversary.

“It’s really interesting, it’s like, when you see couples that have been together long and you have that look between them and you just know, if you haven’t been with somebody that long, you just can’t really say the thing where you get to that place where you find the magic in the mundane, where you’re not seeking the high stimulus and all of that ravaging, craving — it’s just really simple and really easy, you know,” he continued. “It’s certainly not what I pictured in my mind… what it’s supposed to be. It’s like, unconditional love is a whole lot harder and different than it looks in the movies.”

BBC reported on Thursday that Smith will release a new song on Friday that will serve as a tie-in to the upcoming 2018 World Cup in Russia. Smith posted an Instagram photo alongside Nicky Jam where he teased the song release, tagging Diplo and Era Istrefi as well.

“One Life to Live. Live it Up. #WorldCup,” Smith wrote.

The World Cup official song is typically performed at either the start or the end of the famous soccer tournament. Previous performers tasked with writing the official song include Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez, Claudia Leitte and Shakira.

On the acting side of things, Smith is set to reunite with Martin Lawrence for the long-awaited third installment in the Bad Boys series, Bad Boys for Life, in January 2020.