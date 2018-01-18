Will Ferrell Crashes Roger Federer Interview as Ron Burgundy

Roger Federer has faced many tough opponents on the tennis court throughout his historic career. But up until Tuesday, he’d never faced anybody as bombastic as Ron Burgundy.

Federer was being interviewed on Tuesday night by fellow tennis legend John McEnroe following his Australian Open opening-round win over Aljaz Bedene. But the interview was crashed by none other than Will Ferrell, who immediately channeled his Anchorman persona.

“Roger, would you describe your game as a silky gazelle?” Anchorman hits @rogerfederer with the hard questions… 😂#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/l6gAphIqKh — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2018

“In the immortal words of Ron Burgundy, it’s great to be here with two tennis legends: Roger Federer and John Macintosh,” Ferrell said.

He then proceeded to give a mock interview as only Ferell can.

“Tonight you seemed like a gazelle out there on the court,” Ferrell said. “Would you describe your game as a silky gazelle?”

“Maybe, maybe not,” Federer responded. “Don’t they get eaten at the end?”

“Not if their fast enough,” Ferrell said, drawing a laugh from the crowd.

Ferrell stayed in character throughout the interview, asking questions like if he’s a witch or a vampire due to the 36-year-old’s inability to age, if he only eats wombat meat and if he gets annoyed when the crowd screams at him.

“They remind me of my name,” Federer said. “At an older age you start forgetting your name sometimes. It’s great.”

Ferrell closed things out by telling the crowd to “Stay classy, Melbourne.”

Ferrell has made a number of appearances over the years as Burgundy, a character he portrayed in 2004’s Anchorman and again in 2013 in Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. He starred in two comedies in the past year; first in a team-up comedy with Amy Poehler in The House, then alongside Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson in Daddy’s Home 2.

According to IMDB, Ferrell has two projects already in post production for this year — Zeroville (a film directed by James Franco) and Holmes and Watson, the latter of which will see Ferrell play the famous Sherlock Holmes character in a film directed by Etan Cohen.