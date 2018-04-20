Will Ferrell Makes First Public Appearance Since Car Accident

Less than a week after his scary car crash, Will Ferrell made his first public appearance on Thursday afternoon at the We Day California celebration at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

The Anchorman actor appeared to be in good spirits, making jokes onstage with child expert and frequent Ellen guest, presidential expert Macey Hensley in front of the live audience.

Ferrell’s crash took place on Interstate 5 in Orange County back on Aug. 12. According to the police report, via E! News, the SUV Ferrell was riding in was hit by a 22-year-old male driver heading northbound on the highway. Ferrell was one of four people in the car, including the driver, when it was struck on the left side and hit the center median, resulting in it overturning.

Ferrell and his fellow passengers were taken to a local hospital after the crash. A statement was put out by his reps at United Talent Agency the following day giving fans an update on the crash his health.

“While traveling back to Los Angeles after hosting a voter registration event in San Diego, a car carrying Will Ferrell and three of his colleagues was struck on the freeway by another vehicle,” the statement reads.

“Will and his colleague, Andrew Steele, were unhurt and have been released from an Orange County hospital. Will’s longtime driver, Mark Thompson, and his other colleague Carolina Barlow, remain hospitalized in stable condition. Will is staying close by as his friends are being treated, and has expressed his deep gratitude to the first responders who were immediately at the scene and to the hospital team that took such great care of them. He’s also grateful for all the well wishes he and his friends are receiving.”

Ferrell was attending a voter registration event earlier that evening hosted by comedy website Funny or Die, where he arrived as his Anchorman character Ron Burgandy.

As an actor, Ferrell currently has tw0 films in post-production with 2018 release dates — Holmes and Watson (where he’ll star alongside Step Brothers co-star John C. Reilly) and the James Franco film Zeroville. He also made his return to his old stomping grounds on Saturday Night Live in January, where he reprised some of his former characters like President George W. Bush and Jacob Silj while also poking fun at topics like the Aziz Ansari scandal and Big Brother in various skits.

He’s also found recent success as a film producer. Netflix announced back on April 5 that they were picking up a dark comedy, Dead to Me, made by his production company Gloria Sanchez for a 10-episode season.