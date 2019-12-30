Why Zac Efron Was in Papua New Guinea Ahead of Reported Hospitalization

Zac Efron found himself in a life-or-death situation after being transported to a hospital in Papua New Guinea prior to the holidays. He was flown to a medical center in Brisbane, Australia as he dealt with a “form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection.” Since the news first broke, Efron seems to be recovering from the scary incident as he was sent back to Los Angeles and was spotted at a shop opening on Saturday.

According to The Daily Mail, he was given clearance to fly home on Christmas Eve and appears in good spirits.

The shocking discovery has left many fans wondering why he was even in that situation in the first place. It turns out that the High School Musical star was on the island filming a new show of his, Killing Zac Efron.

The premise of the show pits Efron in uncharted territory as he digs his way “deep into the jungles of a remote, dangerous island to carve his own name in expedition history.”; He will see how long he can last up to 21 days.

“I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level,” Efron told Deadline. “I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits!”

The special series will air on Quibi, which is a new streaming service based in LA that is set to launch on April 6, 2020.

Efron will also be an executive producer on the series along with Jason Barrett and Michael Simkin, according to Variety.

“We are excited to partner with Quibi on this new mobile experience to bring the audience on a wild, one-of-a-kind immersive journey into Zac’s world as he travels through remote locations in search of adventure,” said Lydia Tenaglia, who also will be an executive producer on the show.

When Quibi launches, users will be able to purchase a subscription for $5 per month or upgrade to $8 per month to have a no-ads viewing experience, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“What we say internally is we’d like to be the quality of HBO and offer customers the convenience of Spotify,” said Quibi executive Meg Whitman in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “We’re not Facebook Watch. We’re not Snapchat. We’re not Instagram TV. We’re not YouTube. We’re Quibi, and it’s not denigrating those platforms at all … but we’re staking out a premium position relative to those.”

Killing Zac Efron will be among the series available at launch.