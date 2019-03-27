Where to Send Baby Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Order to Get a Response

Royal fans now have a way to send their congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upon the arrival of their first royal baby.

While the royal couple is currently between homes, as their move from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage was delayed, fans of the royal couple and soon-to-be parents wanting to write congratulatory messages or even words of advice can send snail mail to their correspondence section at Clarence House, according to PEOPLE. Any notes accidentally sent to Kensington Palace will be forwarded to the correct address.

The official address for Clarence House, where Harry’s father, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, live is below:

THR Duke & Duchess of Sussex

Clarance House

LondonSW1A 1BA

United Kingdom

Although a response is not guaranteed, Markle is known to be fond of putting pen to paper, and several fans received royal mail following the May 19 royal wedding, with many having received notes cased in an envelope containing Kensington Palace’s crest and cards that featured a photo from the royal couple’s wedding day.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been overwhelmed by all the incredibly kind cards and letters they have received on the occasion of their Wedding and are so touched that you took the trouble to write as you did,” the couple thanked fans in their return snail mail.

“It really was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated by The Royal Highness who send you their very best wishes,” they continued.

If you are hoping to get a similar response, then it’s best to include a return address.

Fans can also send messages to the official Kensington Palace Twitter account, though the chance of receiving a response is as good as the chance of you being seated on the British throne.

Baby Sussex, Harry and Markle’s first child together and the seventh in line to the British Throne, is expected to arrive sometime in April or early May. News of the little one’s impending addition to the royal family had been announced back in October.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the statement read at the time. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Expected to be born at St. Mary’s Hospital, where Kate Middleton gave birth to her three children with Prince William, baby Sussex will make the move to Windsor, where he or she will grow up in the halls of Frogmore Cottage.