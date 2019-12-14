‘Wheel of Fortune’ Personality Vanna White’s Update on Alex Trebek’s Cancer Battle Has Social Media Chiming In

Wheel of Fortune personality Vanna White recently shared an update on Alex Trebek‘s cancer battle, and her comments have social media chiming in. While speaking to Us Weekly recently, White was asked about how Trebek is doing, to which she replied, “He’s doing good. He really is. He looks good. I talked to him recently and he’s got a very positive attitude.” She then went on to praise the JEOPARDY! host for being so candid about his cancer battle, explaining, “I love that he’s honest and open with his fans, because he’s been doing the show for a very long time also and feels very connected to all of his fans and viewers.

“He is definitely keeping everybody updated on how he’s doing, and I am so proud of him,” she added. “He’s still working, he’s obviously doing chemotherapy but working through it, and has that strong will to, as we say, the show must go on.”

Fans have since been commenting on White’s statement, with one posting on Facebook, “I am so glad you are doing good I know how you feel I have stage 4 liver cancer I am doing very good too it is good to hear that you are doing good I watched your show and I still do it is a really good show again Hubert doing well Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

“We love watching both of your shows every night! Prayers for you Alex & prayers for Pat’s recovery from surgery!” someone else exclaimed. “Vanna, you are doing a great job filling in for Pat til he returns too!”

Recently, Trebek’s wife Jean also opened up about the icon game show host and his cancer battle, telling SurvivorNet hat she is relying on her faith and “sound healing” to help her “stay grounded” during this difficult time.

“It comes from a place of love, because I want to uplift him…and when I keep my own self buoyed and enjoying my life, I can actually share that with him,” she said, speaking about sound healing and her newly launched blog insidewink. “He can look at me and have a sense of ‘life is beautiful; my wife is doing something good.”

Jean also shared some advice for others who may be facing similar circumstances, suggesting, “Just ask the universe, ‘What’s the next step for me?’ The universe will always respond. I am absolutely sure that we live in a benevolent universe that is always conspiring for our highest and greatest good.”

At this time, Trebek is still maintaining his host responsibilities on JEOPARDY!