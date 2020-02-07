‘Wheel of Fortune’ Hostess Vanna White’s Photo With WWII Veteran Lights up Social Media

Wheel of Fortune hostess Vanna White recently shared a photo that she took with a WWII Veteran, and her post has lit up her social media followers. In the photo, the ex-soldier is sporting a black shirt that reads, “This 95 1/2 yr. old WWII veteran would love a picture with Vanna.”

Alongside with the photo, White wrote, “I couldn’t resist taking a photo with this lovely veteran that was in our audience today! Thank you to all of our current and past military personnel for your service.”

Many of her followers have since taken to commenting on the post, with one writing,” You made his day! Congratulations from the Palmetto State!”

Scroll down to see more reactions to White’s adorable post!

Thank you for your service. — Sandra (@Sandra89808573) February 7, 2020

Who wouldn’t want a picture taken with the GORGEOUS Vanna White… One of the worlds all time beauties. — wallace olsasky (@WOlsasky) February 7, 2020

I love you Vanna! <3 — KYLEIGH• I LOVE NATHAN GURD ⅒ (@Besson_Seavey1) February 6, 2020

The 95 year old veteran got his wish. Thank you for sharing Vanna! — Myles-Spike Webby (@1986Webber) February 6, 2020

Wow! God Bless him and he doesn’t look 95 at all!! I just lost my WWII Veteran father 1 year ago on Feb. 2, 2019 and this photo made me smile. Thank you for all you do and for honoring this ” hero’s wish. You look fabulous as well and will forever be #AmericasSweetheart 🌹❤️ — Lynnie (@TweetThisBabe) February 6, 2020

Awww! ❤️ — all things county🤠 (@another_egg1) February 6, 2020

That’s awesome! You are so kind! ❤️ — Ashley (@aeggleston34) February 6, 2020

God Bless Vanna and the veteran!!❤️ — Christian Dixie ™️🦋 (@CDixieee) February 6, 2020

How awesome. Thanks for showing him such respect, Vanna. — Randy Egge (@coachegge) February 6, 2020

Thanks Vanna for honoring us Vets love you and your photo with the elderly veteran — Grant Lester (@GrantLester8) February 7, 2020

Sweet picture! Sharing a salute to that WWII Veteran from an Iraq Veteran. Thank you for your service, Sir & @WheelofFortune thank you for the support you continue to show for us Veterans. Been watching the show for nearly 35 years. ❤️ 🇺🇸 — Tiphinnie Skobba (@tiph777) February 7, 2020

YOU MADE HIS DAY — dan kvasnicka (@dankkkkkkkkkkkk) February 7, 2020

Always keep your wish on your list. — JELLE (@lilubit) February 7, 2020