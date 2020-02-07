‘Wheel of Fortune’ Hostess Vanna White Honors WWII Veteran’s Wish With New Photo From Game Show Set

Wheel of Fortune hostess Vanna White recently honored a WWII veteran’s wish of taking a photo with her by posing with the American hero on the set of her iconic game show. In a post on Twitter, White shared the photo with the former military man, who was donning a black sweatshirt that read: “This 95 1/2 yr. old WWII veteran would love a picture with Vanna.” As evident by his happy grin, it’s clear that the elderly gentleman is thrilled to have had his wish come true.

I couldn’t resist taking a photo with this lovely veteran that was in our audience today! Thank you to all of our current and past military personnel for your service. pic.twitter.com/sNdff046EM — Vanna White (@TheVannaWhite) February 6, 2020

The new photo comes weeks after White stepped into a temporary new role on Wheel of Fortune, as she hosted the show in Pat Sajak’s position while he was out recovering from emergency surgery.

While White was busy holding down the main hosting duties, Sajak’s daughter Maggie was brought in to take on White’s role as hostess/letter-turner.

Even though she enjoyed her time on Wheel of Fortune, Maggie also felt that the whole situation was somewhat “bittersweet,” telling ABC News‘ Paula Farris — on Good Morning America — “It’s bittersweet because obviously, the circumstances was that my dad couldn’t be there.”

Maggie then went on to speak about her father’s health scare, and how she reacted: “It was definitely really scary. I’d like to say I was a trooper at the beginning. I wasn’t. But I pulled myself together and I’m just so happy he’s back in action and doing what he does.”

White was previously asked by Esquire if she would ever want to take on Sajak’s hosting position permanently, but don’t see her stepping into her co-host’s shoes anytime soon. “No. I like my puzzle board, I want to stay at my puzzle board,” she said. “And there’s no competition either. It’s Pat’s job, and I’m filling in for him. I’m not looking to take his position.”

She later went on to share, with Vulture, that she initially only had 30 minutes to prepare, as Sajak’s health emergency happened very suddenly.

“It was a huge shift because all of a sudden all the attention was on me,” White said. “I had to carry the show and make sure the contestants were well taken care of. I had to be present for every second, every spin, every letter called, every prize on the wheel. It was like being on a ball team. All my life I’ve played first base, and now I had to step in and play second base. It’s out of your comfort zone when you’re not familiar with it.”