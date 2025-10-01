What MGK Has Said About His Breakup From Megan Fox

Singer-rapper MGK and actress Megan Fox ended their four-year relationship last December, but the two have been mostly quiet about the breakup.

But on his recent album Last Americana, MGK seems to broken his silence on the end of the relationship, with lyrics like “I broke this home / And just like my father, I’ll die all alone” on the song “Treading Water.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

It seems likely that the lyrics reference his time with the Jennifer’s Body actress, as the two have been on-again, off-again since 2020.

“This’ll be the last time you hear me say sorry / That’ll be the last tear you waste on me crying,” he says on the song. “I’m lookin’ at the kids’ faces / Sittin’ in the driveway while I pack up suitcases / I just ruined their holiday, and lies don’t die, they grow.”

The second verse slightly inverts the lyrics of the first, ending with “I broke this home, but I’ll change for our daughter, so she’s not alone.”

In addition to the lyrics on his new album, MGK opened up even more about the end of the relationship on the New York Times‘ Popcast last month, where he said he “can’t control” the narrative online.

“Ironically, neither me or Megan have said anything. There could have been zero drama and you would never know,” he said.

Play video

He also discussed the inspiration for the song “Sweet Coraline,” which came about after a fan asked him about the end of the relationship. He says that the fan noticed him from a bar across the street and ran over after her and her friends “debated” whether it was actually him. She then told him she’d like to ask a question, and he responded, “Yeah, anything you want.”

“And she goes, ‘How did you fumble Megan Fox?’ I said, ‘G-d damn!’”