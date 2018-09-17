What Is Joaquin Phoenix’s Net Worth

Joaquin Phoenix is something of a rarity in Hollywood, performing in a mix of indie films and massive blockbusters, but many are wondering which one his wallet reflects.

Phoenix is known for appearing in some of the most artsy and eccentric films ever to escape the indie world and achieve mainstream success. He picked up a Golden Globe nomination for his haunting performance in Her back in 2013, and he has already been lauded for starring in this year’s Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot. At the same time, this week saw the first glimpse of Phoenix portraying DC Comics villain The Joker, demonstrating his ability to straddle the commercial and the artistic.

With that in mind, one might think that Phoenix holds a more modest net worth than many other celebrities. However, that may not be the case. According to the best estimate by Celebrity Net Worth, Phoenix is worth a total of $30 million. This includes close looks at his “salaries, real estate holdings, divorces, record sales, royalties and endorsements,” according to the site’s “About Us” section. Celebrity Net Worth employs “writers and financial analysts” to compile this information and make sense of it all.

The figure is remarkable relative to any average person’s net worth. Phoenix could likely retire on that sum outside the high-stakes world of Hollywood. In fact, he tried to do that back in 2008, when he reportedly planned to quit acting and focus on rap music.

Still, compared to many of his peers on the screen, Phoenix is far from rich. For example, Celebrity Net Worth calculates the fortune of Ben Affleck — who would have starred opposite Phoenix’s Joker not too long ago — at $130 million. At the same time, his most recent co-star, Jonah Hill, is valued at $45 million.

Presumably, Phoenix’s wealth has nowhere to go but up. The actor is poised to break out in the fertile field of superhero movies, and many believe he has been perfectly cast as the clown prince of crime. At the same time, he retains the legitimacy from his days in art house films, with many accolades and film festival awards behind him.

As it stands, Phoenix is in the perfect place to drive his personal wealth up. Whether we will ever see a rap mixtape from him, unfortunately, is a different question.