Wendy Williams: What Led to Her Shocking Divorce Decision

Wendy Williams’ marriage to Kevin Hunter is officially over.

The talk show host filed paperwork and reportedly served her partner of 21 years the papers before taping Thursday’s new episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Kevin is supportive of Wendy and they are working through this process together,” a rep told E! News in a statement.

The separation comes after many months of speculation that Hunter was having an affair with Sharina Hudson, who reportedly gave birth to a baby in March.

“Anybody who’s been married for five minutes or 500 years, you know marriages have ebbs and flows. Marriages are not easy,” Williams previously said on her show, addressing rumors she took an extended break from the show as a result of drama in her personal life.

“Don’t ask me about mine until you see this gone,” she said pointing to her wedding ring. “I’m still very much in love with my husband… It ain’t going anywhere. Not in this lifetime.”

Thursday’s episode also saw a clear message to her viewers when she rocked a flower cocktail ring where the diamond Hunter once gave her used to be.

Speculation that Hunter’s alleged affair might have been the last straw for Williams also comes from words she wrote on her 2001 memoir, Wendy’s Got the Heat, where she swore she would “walk out for good” if he ever broke his promise to her again.

“If he was in love, if she was just as successful at what she does as I am in my career, if she had his baby,” she said she would leave.

The divorce news come as sources previously revealed Hunter was the one hoping to begin living a separate life from Williams, as the Ask Wendy author “begged Kevin to stay.”

Sources also told Page Six that Hunter’s abusive behavior toward Williams also contributed to the collapse of their marriage, and the relapse that led the talk show host to move into a sober living facility during her hiatus from the show.

“She would hide in the bathroom and tell me to knock on the door when he left the office so she wouldn’t have to see him,” an intern from Williams’ former radio show told the outlet, adding that it was common for Hunter to pull Williams into a private room and for staff to hear them fighting.

Williams and Hunter married in November 1997 and share 19-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr.