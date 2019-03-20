Wendy Williams Spotted Leaving Sober Living Facility Following Emotional On-Air Admission

Wendy Williams is continuing to be “very open” about her struggles with addiction, the daytime talk show host recently spotted leaving a sober living facility following her on-air reveal.

The Wendy Williams Show host, who has long been open with her battle with addiction, was spotted leaving the New York City sober living facility where she has been staying “for some time now and even today and beyond” on Wednesday, March 20, Us Weekly reports.

The talk show host went make-up free for the outing, wearing a leopard print puffer jacket over a tight black dress as she exited the building, where, as Williams pointed out, the doors are locked and lights are out at 10 p.m. every night.

The Ask Wendy author had revealed during the Tuesday, March 19 episode of her daytime talk show that she had been staying at the facility, telling audience members both live in studio and those tuning in on their TVs that this “is my truth.”

“For some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house,” she revealed. “When you see me come to work glammed-up, right after the show I go across the street, I do my Pilates. I told you – two hours a day or [so], to take care of my body.”

“You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except god was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped,” she added. “I want you to know more of the story. So, this is my autobiographical story, and I’m living it. I’m telling you this.”

According to Williams, prior to the public announcement, the only people who had been aware of her current place of residence were her husband and son, the talk show host having noted that “not my parents, nobody. Nobody knew.”

According to a source close to Williams, she had chosen to go public with her struggles to “make herself the face of addiction” because “it’s too important a topic to ignore” and she “felt the need to keep it real for her fans.”

The host, whose announcement came less than a week after she revealed that she had launched a 24-hour substance abuse hotline, had previously opened up about her struggle with substance abuse throughout her 20s and 30s, stating that “was a mess, killing myself. I realized I am a walking addict. You can’t just clean it up and stop it.” She added that “you have to battle that [substance abuse] for the rest of your life.”

Williams is now said to be “100 percent committed” to her sobriety and currently has a sober coach with her on set as “she’s focused on taking back control of her life.”