Wendy Williams Reveals New Dating Details, Has ‘Parade of Men’

Just a month after filing for divorce from her estranged husband Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams is back in the dating game and already has a “parade of men.”

During Tuesday’s episode of her daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, the host and author revealed that while she doesn’t yet have a new love interest, she is single and ready to mingle.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m reclaiming my life,” she told the audience. “I don’t have a boyfriend, but I’m rediscovering my love of men…I do date and I date pretty often…”

After her April 11 divorce filing, which was presumably prompted by her estranged husband’s alleged infidelity, Williams moved out of their New Jersey home and is now living in a “bachelorette pad” in New York City, she revealed. While the move initially sparked controversy with Hunter, who called police after Williams arrived to collect her things, the daytime talk show host admitted that she is settling into her new residence just fine and has already seen a number of men stopping by.

“The parade of men will continue because I need things lifted, put in position,” she joked. “I’m still unpacking boxes for God’s sakes. That’s all I’m saying.”

This is not the first time that the Ask Wendy author has joked about her dating life since she officially broke things off with her husband of more than 20 years. Shortly after the divorce filing, Williams joked during an episode of The Wendy Williams Show that men were already vying for her affection.

“The invitations for social events just keep pouring into my phone. They really do,” she told the audience. “I was minding my own business last night, I was reading my book. All of a sudden my cell phone rings, and it’s DJ Boof, asking me out for dinner.”

“Just at that time, I got a knock at my door — my foie gras and Ting were delivered,” she continued. “So I’m like, Boof or food? Both, right.”

“I set up my meal while I told Boof, ‘I’ll see you over the weekend, pick me up on time,’” she continued. “Then I get back to reading my book and my phone rings again. Charlamagne wanted to take me out for dinner.”

Although recent months have seen Williams’ name pop up in headlines related to her crumbled relationship with Hunter, the daytime talk show host is said to be in an “amazing mood” and “not looking back” on her marriage.