Wendy Williams' Manager Responds to Her Son's Allegations About Her Wellbeing

Wendy Williams' manager is denying claims that the former TV host is being taken advantage of through her guardianship, despite her son Kevin Hunter Jr.'s concerns. The 22-year-old son of Williams and ex-husband Kevin Hunter spoke with The U.S. Sun Tuesday, claiming he felt his mother was being taken advantage of financially amid an alleged battle with alcoholism, which he said leaves her unable to make rational decisions.

Hunter Jr., the article notes, was financially supported by his mother before her monetary affairs were taken over by a court-appointed guardian in May 2022, at which point he lost a large part of that support. Williams' manager, Will Selby was quick to cast doubt on Hunter Jr.'s claims in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "Taking advantage of her for what? To get what? To do what? I'm not here to brag but I was doing just okay before Wendy came along and I insisted on helping her because she requested my assistance," Selby said.

Selby continued that because Williams' guardianship was court-appointed, there was no way for her team to take advantage of her. "Wendy is under a guardianship. Everything that she does gets approved by the guardianship. A court-appointed guardianship. So, no one, even if they wanted to take advantage of her – everything has to get approved by that court," he explained. "So, any type of business dealings that we do, Wendy, myself and anyone – we have to get the guardianship to sign off on it. So how can anyone take advantage of her?"

Selby went on to question Hunter Jr.'s initial interview, in which the college student expressed he feared his mother was near death. "If your mother was near death would the first thing you do is call an online publication?" the manager asked, adding that he was "not trying to have a debate" with his client's son. "You know he's a young man, and honestly, I feel like he's gone through a lot. He's probably dealing with a lot. I have a son that's the same age as him, and sometimes you just make poor decisions, in my opinion, and I'm just speaking to my son."

While Selby wasn't here to "be combative" about Hunter Jr.'s allegations, he was saying that "as adults, let's be responsible and let's actually utilize some common sense." He continued, "Someone was near death, someone like your mother. Why would you go to an online publication to discuss it with them?"