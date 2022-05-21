Wendy Williams Balks at Court-Appointed Financial Guardian: 'I Want My Money'

✖

Wendy Williams just can't catch a break. Despite her battle with Wells Fargo Bank seemingly being over after the courts have appointed her a financial guardian granting her access to her funds, Williams is reportedly not happy with the judgment. All of this comes amid speculation of Williams' declining physical and mental health, as well as her losing her No. 1 talk show while out on medical leave to Sherri Shepherd. Her representative tells Deadline that Williams is opposed to the judgment. She reportedly wanted her 21-year-old son in charge.

"Please be advised that Wendy is not in agreement with the appointment of a financial guardian by the court," her lawyer LaShawn Thomas said of the judgment. "Wendy has been very clear that she does not want a financial guardian to tell her what she can and cannot do with her money," he added.

Williams has been denied access to her funds amid rumors of her battling dementia and substance abuse while her ongoing issues with thyroids and Graves disease. She denies such, noting that she's taking a break to tend to the family following the death of her beloved mother. Additionally, she went through a very public divorce in which her husband of 25 years, Kevin Hunter Sr., who was also her manager, had a baby with his mistress of 10 years.

But Williams says it's her former manager Bernie Young's fault that she was locked out of her account. She accused him of taking $100,000. "I want my money, this is not fair," she alleged.

The financial institution released a statement noting: "Wells Fargo's priority is the financial well-being of Ms. Williams and the preservation of her privacy," the bank said in March when a temporary guardian was appointed. "As we have expressed to the Court, Wells Fargo is open to working with Ms. Williams' counsel to release funds directly to her creditors for bills historically and regularly paid from her accounts."