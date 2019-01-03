Wendy Williams’ Husband Reportedly Selling Home He Shares With Alleged Mistress

Wendy Williams’ husband Kevn Hunter is reportedly selling the home he shares with his alleged mistress.

According to Radar, 54-year-old Hunter has been in an extramarital affair with 32-year-old masseuse Sharina Hudson for some time, though Williams has consistently denied the accusations.

The outlet went on to reveal the two have been living in a 3,800-square foot since 2016, but is reportedly selling it for $719,000.

An insider with knowledge of the situation told Radar that Hunter and Hudson have fully “moved out” of the home, but there is no word on if they moved due to splitting up or due to moving into a new home.

Radar also reports that there have also been rumors that Hudson is pregnant with Hunter’s child, but it should be noted that rumors regarding this specific situation have been swirling for more than a year and have yet to be substantiated.

Williams, while very secretive regarding her own private life, has been a harsh critic of other celebrity couples and their relationship troubles in the past.

In April 2017, during an episode of her daytime talk show, Williams spoke out about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, saying that she did not feel bad for him or Khloe Kardashian, but did feel bad for their daughter True.

“I mean, the only person I feel bad for is the baby. I don’t feel bad for Khloé. Khloé, you knew when you pulled up on him that he had a girlfriend named Jordy Craig and Jordy was 5 months pregnant,” she said.

“By the way, sidebar, just a little note to women out there, when you’re dating and you know a guy is expecting a baby with a woman, here’s the thing,” Williams went on to say.

“It might be over but the fact is — and only people who have babies know — when a baby enters the world, everyone goes to mush,” she added. “Khloé, you jumped in some mess you didn’t need to be involved with from the beginning.”

Williams then brought up Kardashian’s past relationship with former NBA star Lamar Odom — who Kardashian was married to from 2009 until 2016 — and addressed him directly.

“Lamar, she’s not going back to Lamar. Lamar, you don’t want that action, do you? Lamar, go back to your life,” Williams smirked. “She’s not gonna come back to you.”

At this time, Williams does not appear to have commented on the reports regarding her husband and his alleged mistress.