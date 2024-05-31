Diddy Allegedly Played Part in Wendy Williams Firing According to Charlamagne Tha God

Radio personality Charlamagne Tha God has made a stunning revelation, asserting that Sean "Diddy" Combs played a pivotal role in Wendy Williams' termination from the New York-based radio station WQHT, also known as Hot 97, back in 1998. During his appearance on Andrew Schulz's Flagrant podcast on Wednesday, May 29, the 45-year-old comedian, whose real name is Lenard Larry McKelvey, shed light on the alleged reason behind Williams' dismissal.

"Wendy's whole thing was Diddy was gay," Charlamagne stated. "That's why Wendy got fired from Hot 97. Wendy got fired from Hot 97 by Diddy 'cause that's when Bad Boy was smoking hot. She got fired for putting that out there."

The controversy dates back to April 1997 when Williams, now 59, faced a suspension from the radio station after promoting what was believed to be a manipulated image of Combs, 54, nude from the waist down and engaging in intimate acts with another man. The incident marked the beginning of a series of contentious events that ultimately led to her dismissal in 1998. Among these controversies were Williams' suggestions that colleague Angie Martinez's boyfriend, Q-Tip, was gay and her disparaging remarks about Bad Boy Records' girl group Total, referring to them as "broke hoes."

Charlamagne is not alone in suggesting that Combs wielded significant influence over the radio industry during the late '90s and had a hand in Williams' termination. In 2022, Gene Deal, a former security guard for the "Bad Boy For Life" rapper, echoed similar sentiments while appearing on The Art of Dialogue podcast.

"The power [Diddy] had with the radio stations in New York, motherf— didn't breathe hard if [Diddy] didn't want them to," Deal asserted. He then proceeded to recount Williams' situation without explicitly naming her.

"[Diddy] got one of the hottest DJs off Hot 97 because she wanted to put up a picture of him getting his pants pulled down," Deal said. "[Diddy] told Hot 97 if they didn't get rid of her before he got back in New York, that they was not going to get any music from any of his friends, any of the record labels executives that was cool with him. Everyone was going to boycott their station."

Recently, Combs has been the subject of numerous headlines as several individuals have come forward with lawsuits accusing the rapper of misconduct. The first lawsuit emerged in November 2023 when Combs' ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, alleged that he had sexually assaulted and sex trafficked her throughout their decade-long relationship.

Although Combs maintained his innocence, he swiftly settled the lawsuit within a day. However, Cassie's legal action has since prompted six additional individuals to file sexual assault lawsuits against the rapper: Joi Dickerson-Neal, Liz Gardner, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, Crystal McKinney, April Lampros, and an unnamed woman.

Following the unnamed woman's lawsuit in December 2023, Combs vehemently denied the allegations against him. The situation escalated further on May 17 when resurfaced hotel surveillance footage from 2016 emerged, appearing to show the rapper physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Ventura, 37. In the wake of this revelation, Combs issued a public apology to Ventura.