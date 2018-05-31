Wendy Williams Blasts Kim Kardashian White House Visit: 'She’s Unsatisfied With Her Marriage’

Wendy Williams blasted Kim Kardashian during the Hot Topics section of The Wendy Williams Show for meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss justice reform.

The talk show host shocked her audience when she said Kardashian only met with Trump because she's "bored" and "unsatisfied" in her marriage with Kanye West.

"I think that Kim is bored with her money and unsatisfied with her marriage," Wendy said to her studio audience on Thursday.

After everyone in the room collectively gasped in disbelief over Wendy's diss, HollywoodLife writes, she said, "You come here to hear it straight, right?"

Williams went on to say that Kardashian should shift her efforts toward a cause closer to her wheelhouse.

"Kim why don't you do something closer to home, like mental health," Williams said, seeming to imply that Kardashian would know more about that topic because of West's past breakdown. However, when the audience reacted, Williams said she wasn't laughing. She finished with praise for Kardashian, despite her critiques. "But I applaud anything she's doing in terms of making things better for somebody else... Good for you, Kim!"

Kardashian traveled to Washington D.C. from Los Angeles to meet with Trump and other officials, including senior adviser Jared Kushner, to discuss prison reform.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been vocal as an advocate for pardon for a drug offender named Alice Marie Johnson, who has served more than 20 years in prison for a first-time offense.

On the same day of her meeting with Trump, Kardashian tweeted, "Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you," adding the prayer hands emoji.

Although details of what happened in the meeting have not been revealed, Kardashian tweeted, "I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon."

I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 31, 2018

We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she —and so many like her—will get a second chance at life. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 31, 2018

"It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense," she tweeted after her meeting.

In a second tweet, Kardashian wrote, "We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson's future and hopeful that she —and so many like her—will get a second chance at life."

Trump also took to Twitter to thank Kardashian for her time, sharing a photo of the two of them in the White House.

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

This is not the first time Williams has come after Kardashian. In late January, the talk show host came after the KKW Beauty CEO for a series of racy photos she dropped.

"Kim it's clear Kanye has nothing for you except dribble and dribble and evil conversation," Williams began. "It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you. It's clear to me that you're desperately trying to stay in the spotlight."