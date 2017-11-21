Wendy Williams Alleges She Was Groped on Live Television by Her ‘Worst Guest’

Wendy Williams is claiming she was sexually assaulted on live television by a groper she is referring to only as her “worst guest.”

Williams opened up about the incident Tuesday during her talk show in the aftermath of addressing the Charlie Rose sexual misconduct scandal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m not going to name,” she said. “I can tell you this — it had to do with groping.”

Adding insult to injury, she said, was the fact that she was groped in front of a live audience, none of the members of which said anything when it happened.

“You all saw it and didn’t say a word,” she said. “And I felt it and I didn’t say a word. My staff saw it and that guest will never be here anymore. He’s not relevant anymore.”

Williams did reveal the incident occurred in the second or third season of her show when she was still relatively new at hosting.

“I hug my guests; he hugged me but lays in my breasts inappropriately and I didn’t know what to do because I am brand new on TV, whereas now, I would definitely push somebody through a glass coffee table,” she said. “After the hug, he looked up at me, he goes, ‘Oh! You’re not Oprah!’ “

Some viewers posted a photo of comedian Gilbert Gottfried doing exactly what Williams described in a 2011 appearance on her show.

Re: today in Hot Topics 👀 #wendywilliams #gilbertgottfried #wendyshow A post shared by Reality Disorder Podcast™ (@realitydisorder) on Nov 21, 2017 at 12:39pm PST

Inside Edition reached out to the 62-year-old Tuesday and he said he didn’t recall his appearance on the show from so many years ago.



When asked if he was banned from appearing on Williams’ show again, Gottfried said, “Not that I’m aware of.”