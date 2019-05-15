Wendy Williams Addresses Feud With Howard Stern: ‘That Was Me at My Worst’

Wendy Williams recently addressed her feud with Howard Stern, after the shock-jock DJ said the moment “was me at my worst.”

The war of words started earlier this year when Williams said that Stern was “so Hollywood” now, and he responded by calling her a “jealous b—,” as reported by PEOPLE.

“All she talks on that show is about Hollywood,” Stern also said in his rant. “That’s as Hollywood as you get. If anyone in Hollywood called her to hang out, she’d [be there] in two seconds. All of that is a projection!”

During a recent interview with THR, Stern spoke about the fight — which has since been squashed — and said, “That was me at my worst. I thought she was saying that I was a piece of s—, and I sucked. But as [I hear it] now, I don’t see it as an offense at all. If ‘Hollywood’ means that I’ve evolved in some way and the show has changed, then yeah, she hit the nail on the head.”

Stern also shared that he pulled the rant from his radio show archives. Williams has since replied to Stern’s apology, speaking out during her daytime talk show.

“By the way, Howard, I read the article with you on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter, and I saw that you mentioned me and that you apologized,” she said. “Howard, you know what, if you never apologized to me ever in your life, you would still be one of the most influential people in shaping my career — you and Oprah, that’s it.”

“And the idea that you apologized — he went on the air and ripped me a new one for no damn reason, because I knew I was right — then in this article in Hollywood Reporter, it was a thick article, he goes on to say that he loves me and that I might’ve seen something in him that maybe he didn’t see,” Williams continued.

“And that he’s kind of embarrassed for ripping me on the air, so he’s pulled that from the archives. You’ll never hear that on repeat,” she went on to say. “I love him! And my heart was so broken when he was fighting with me because I wasn’t fighting with him!”

Williams also added that her “heart was so broken” when they were amidst their war of words, and stated that even if he had not apologized, Stern would always be one of the “most influential people” in her life, in terms of her career.