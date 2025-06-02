Renée Victor, the actress known for her TV and voice acting roles, has died. She was 86.

She passed away from complications of lymphoma while surrounded by her family at her Sherman Oaks, California home, according to a report from Deadline.

The Texas-born actress is best known for voicing Abuelita in Pixar’s beloved animated film Coco, and for her role as Lupita in the Showtime series Weeds. She also stared as Florina Lopez in a recurring role on the legendary medical drama ER.

“Renee was loved by so many & had fans all over the world. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew her,” said a statement from her daughters Raquel Victor and Margo Victor.

Victor was born in San Antonio on July 25, 1938, and moved to Los Angeles in the 1960s. She began her career as a singer for popular bands at the time, and was a major player for popularizing Latin music in the U.S. due to her collaborations with big names like Xavier Cugat and Perez Prado.

Her career truly took off when she met her husband, who she performed with as the duo “Ray & Renée”—often referred to as the Latin Sonny & Cher—until 1973. She joined the Screen Actors Guild that same year, and quickly became a television star for her roles in well-known series like Matlock.

The actress is also known for providing the voice of female Argonians in the Bethesda Softworks video game The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Her last on-screen roles were in Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans MC and in ABC drama A Million Little Things.

She is survived by her two daughters.