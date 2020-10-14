Tom Hanks' Son Chet Leaves Social Media Because of 'Pro-Trump Conspiracy Theorists'

✖

Tom Hanks' son Chet Hanks is taking some time away from social media. As for the reason behind his social media reprieve, Chet penned a lengthy message on Instagram in which he said that "pro-Trump conspiracy theorists" have been inundating him with vile accusations online. So, in order to put his mental health first, he will be taking a break from social media for the time being.

On Instagram, Chet posted a photo of himself holding his young daughter, Michaiah Hanks, who can be seen donning a bright smile. Alongside the sweet photo, the 30-year-old explained why you won't see him post anything on social media in the near future. "Taking a break from social media for a while. Months and months of vile accusations from pro-Trump conspiracy theorists have been taking their toll on me mentally to see such disgusting lies written about my family from people who really don’t know reality from the internet," Chet's caption began. "It’s been making me hostile and paranoid, which oddly enough is probably exactly how they feel."

A post shared by 𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗧 𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗦 (@chethanx) on Oct 13, 2020 at 1:05pm PDT

Chet continued to say that he knows that the hate will, unfortunately, not relent. But, stepping away from social media is one way for him to put his own mental health and well-being first. "The truth is nobody really knows what the f— is going on, and the only true wisdom is the knowledge that we don’t know sh—," he continued. "I know the hate is never going to stop, I just need to find better ways to deal with it, because if I let it the toxicity of the world today will eat me alive. If you can relate, I hope you can find a way to tune it all out too. Hold on to the love you got. And don’t forget to love yourself too."

Like the rest of his family, Chet has been vocal with his support for various social causes such as the Black Lives Matter movement. Many other members of his family, including Tom Hanks and Colin Hanks, have been especially vocal with their criticisms of President Donald Trump. In fact, Tom, who tested positive for COVID-19 in early March, took issue with the fact that Trump was frequently downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic. In July, he even told The Guardian regarding Trump's leadership, “Well, I must say, I grew up looking to our leaders for calm and informed guidance and I don’t think we’ve got that."