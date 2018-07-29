Watch Tom Cruise Give James Corden Hilarious ‘Mission Impossible’ Skydiving Lesson

Some celebrities get James Corden to sing songs with them in a “Carpool Karaoke” segment, but Tom Cruise, who loves jumping out of airplanes and climbing tall buildings, is not like most celebrities as the TV host learned the hard way.

Cruise stopped by Corden’s The Late Late Show to promote Mission: Impossible – Fallout this week and forced Corden to take a skydiving lesson.

In a hilarious 10-minute skit filmed in the California desert, Cruise starts off by praising Corden for not trying to get out of it. Corden said he has been trying to get a hold of Cruise, but he had Tom Hiddleston’s number in his phone instead of Cruise’s.

“So I’d also like to take this time to apologize to Tom Hiddleston for all the messages I sent him about my case of food poisoning,” Corden said.

Later, Cruise told him they would be jumping 15,000 feet in the air, which Corden could not believe.

“I’ll be honest, I’m terrified,” Corden said before he tried to mimic Cruise’s running.

Next, Cruise gave Corden a step-by-step look at the process. Although he was a little apprehensive about jumping out a moving plane, Corden said he thought it was his test-run to be cast in a big Cruise action movie.

After all that on-the-ground fun, Corden did skydive with Cruise, who successfully landed. Corden’s landing was a little bumpy, but he still had a good time.

“That was amazing!” Corden told Cruise after he landed.

“James Corden – stuntman!” Cruise joked.

Cruise did not hurt himself filming this stunt, but he did get hurt while making the new Mission: Impossible movie. During a scene where he jumped from one building to the next, Cruise broke his ankle. The scene made the final cut because Cruise did not want to do a second take.

“It hurt, but I knew I didn’t want to do the take again, and so I just got up and walked out,” Cruise told PopCulture.com in May. “I knew it was broken the moment I broke it. I just know movies and I’m thinking instantly, ‘I broke it … I better get over this, otherwise I’m gonna have to come back and do this again.”

Michelle Monaghan, who plays the wife of Cruise’s Ethan Hunt, also confirmed that the take is in the movie.

“I was not there that day but [Tom] did show me the video over and over again,” Monaghan said in an interview earlier this year. “That’s the take that’s gonna make the movie. So they’re going to actually use that.”

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is now in theaters.

Photo credit: CBS