Watch Prince William and Kate Middleton Drive Tractors During Farm Visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton are back to their royal duties following the death of Prince Philip, taking a trip out to Durham to visit people who benefit from the Cheesy Waffles Project. The Cheesy Waffles Project, which received money from Middleton and William's wedding charity fund in 2011, helps people aged 7 to 35 with additional needs develop skills and independence to transition to a happy and healthy adulthood.

While they were out in Durham, William and Kate also took the time to visit some of the local farms, including Manor Farm in the village of Little Stainton. Not only did they chat with farmers and pet some adorable lambs, but they also drove some tractors. The Royal couple was game but obviously inexperienced behind the wheel. Shockingly, they haven't had much reason to drive tractors at Buckingham Palace.

WATCH: Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, drove tractors during a farm visit in County Durham pic.twitter.com/eKJKsa9HVV — Reuters (@Reuters) May 2, 2021

Following Prince Philip's funeral, Prince William also appears to be on the path to patching things up with his brother, Prince Harry. The funeral was the first time Prince William and Prince Harry had been together in person for more than a year since Harry stepped back from his royal duties and moved to California with his wife Meghan Markle. "I think it's a good start and it was lovely to see but this whole argument runs so deep, I don't think there is any quick fix," a family friend told PEOPLE of the brothers being together over the weekend. That doesn't mean there isn't plenty more to repair between the brothers. "Knowing family, it can mend a bit and then can slip back a bit," a royal insider added.

Despite the rumored tension between the brothers leading up to the funeral, a source close to Harry told Harper's Bazaar, "This trip was to honor the life of his grandfather and support his grandmother and relatives. It was very much a family-focused period of time. Saturday broke the ice for future conversations, but outstanding issues have not been addressed at any great length. The family simply put their issues to one side to focus on what mattered."