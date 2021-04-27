Watch Kate Middleton Crack up Laughing at Her Own Golf Fail During Royal Outing

✖

Kate Middleton and Prince William visited the Cheesy Waffles Project in County Durham on Tuesday, April 27, and the Duchess of Cambridge had a bit of a fail while attempting to tee off a golf ball. In a video from the day, Middleton carefully lines up her shot, only to swing and miss on her first attempt, at which point she and the spectators around her all laughed.

The mom of three successfully made contact on her second swing, earning claps and cheers from the crowd. William also had a go, jokingly bending his knees before making his hit, which didn't seem to go where he had intended judging by the crowd's reaction, though they ultimately clapped for him as well. The Cheesy Waffles Project, which received money from Middleton and William's wedding charity fund in 2011, helps people aged 7 to 35 with additional needs develop skills and independence to transition to a happy and healthy adulthood

During the Cambridge's visit, the royal couple met with two participants, Evan and Lee, both of whom completed their Duke of Edinburgh gold awards, an honor previously chaired by the late Prince Philip. PEOPLE reports that while chatting with Evan and Lee, William mentioned Philip, asking, "Do you know he was my grandfather? Sadly, he died a few weeks ago. He would have been so pleased that you got your awards."

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is the world’s leading youth achievement award and was first launched in 1956, now operating in more than 140 countries. Young people between ages 14 and 24 can sign up to the Award to learn new outdoor and life skills and typically complete tasks focused on helping the community and environment and train for and complete an outdoor expedition.

(Photo: Getty / WPA Pool)

Earlier on Tuesday, Middleton and William visited a fifth-generational family-run farm in northeast England, where they took a lamb on a walk and drove a tractor. The couple visited Manor Farm, near Darlington in County Durham, and met owners Clare Wise and Stewart Chapman, who shared with the Cambridges how they are how they’re working toward the UK’s 2050 net-zero target using techniques like grass monitoring, land rotation and feed sampling. They also chatted with local farmers about their experiences over the past year.